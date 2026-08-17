Egypt exported 3,800 food consignments weighing 160,000 tonnes between 8 and 14 August, according to the National Food Safety Authority’s (NFSA) weekly report.

The shipments were exported by 1,475 companies and comprised around 654 food products, including vegetables, fruits, preserved food preparations, flour and grain products. Vegetable exports accounted for 36,000 tonnes across 40 products, led by sweet potatoes at 13,000 tonnes, followed by onions at 7,000 tonnes and potatoes at 4,000 tonnes.

Fruit exports totalled 30,000 tonnes across 32 products. Strawberries were the leading export at 10,000 tonnes, while citrus fruits and mangoes each accounted for 6,000 tonnes. Saudi Arabia was the largest destination for Egyptian food exports, followed by Sudan, Libya, Spain and the US, with shipments reaching 181 countries.

Safaga Port handled the highest number of export consignments at 775, followed by Damietta with 445 and Alexandria with 440. Meanwhile, Egypt received 2,002 food consignments weighing around 176,000 tonnes, imported by 871 companies. Major imports included wheat, oils and soybeans.

Russia was the largest source of food imports, followed by Indonesia, the US, China and Malaysia, among 84 supplying countries. On the import side, Alexandria Port handled the largest number of consignments at 696, followed by Cairo International Airport with 390 and Port Said with 250.