Egypt exported 165,000 tonnes of food products through 3,250 consignments during the week of July 18–24, 2026, according to the National Food Safety Authority's (NFSA) 27th weekly report for the year.

The shipments were handled by 1,195 exporting companies and included around 665 food products, spanning vegetables, tubers, fruits, flour and grain products, processed fruit and vegetable products, and other food items.

Fruit exports totaled 30,000 tonnes across 36 varieties, led by strawberries with 10,000 tonnes, followed by citrus fruits at 7,000 tonnes and grapes at 6,000 tonnes.

Vegetable exports reached 31,000 tonnes from 39 varieties, with onions accounting for 11,000 tonnes, ahead of potatoes at 6,000 tonnes and sweet potatoes at 5,000 tonnes.

According to the NFSA, England was the largest importer of Egyptian food exports during the reporting period, followed by Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Turkey, with Egyptian food products reaching a total of 200 countries worldwide.