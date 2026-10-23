Egypt’s Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on October 22 to study the development and operation of an integrated logistics hub in the western hinterland of Dekheila Port in Alexandria.

The proposed hub will cover 273,008 square metres and focus on regional and international distribution, re-export and value-added logistics services. The agreement was signed by Amr Allam, Co-CEO of Hassan Allam Holding and Chairman of Hassan Allam Utilities; Rear Admiral Ehab Salah, Chairman of the Alexandria Port Authority; and Mohamed Tarek, Chairman of Al Tarek Capital Real Estate Asset Management. The ceremony was also attended by Hassan Allam, Chairman and CEO of Hassan Allam Holding; and Karim Hefzy, Chief Operating Officer of Hassan Allam Utilities and CEO of CACC Cargolinx.

The project aims to attract investment in logistics activities by providing storage, cargo handling, distribution, re-export, final-product preparation and light manufacturing services. These activities are expected to add value to traded goods, improve services for exporters and importers, and strengthen Dekheila Port’s competitiveness in attracting regional and international cargo flows.

El-Wazir said the agreement supports Egypt’s strategy to become a regional hub for transport, logistics and transit trade, leveraging the country’s strategic location and port infrastructure. It also aligns with the Transport Ministry’s plans to develop port facilities and expand private-sector participation in investment and service projects.

The proposed hub is expected to strengthen the integration of Egyptian ports into global supply chains. El-Wazir said the development of integrated logistics hubs is central to the ministry’s strategy to increase the economic returns of Egyptian ports and transform them from cargo-handling facilities into comprehensive trade and logistics centres, particularly in the eastern Mediterranean.

Amr Allam said transport and logistics are central to Hassan Allam Holding’s investment strategy, with opportunities to improve connectivity between ports, distribution networks and industrial operations. This integration could streamline cargo movement and expand businesses’ access to markets.

He added that the proposed Dekheila Port hub aligns with this strategy by offering value-added logistics services to improve supply chain efficiency and competitiveness.