In a significant development for African maritime infrastructure, the Red Sea coast has witnessed a pivotal arrival that signals a new era for regional trade. On 7 April 2026, Egypt’s Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir announced the delivery of three ship-to-shore (STS) quay cranes and six rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) yard cranes at the Safaga 2 multi-purpose terminal. This arrival marks a key milestone in completing the terminal superstructure as part of the Greater Safaga Port development project, aimed at positioning Egypt as a premier regional hub for transport and logistics.

Manufactured by the Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC), these Super Post-Panamax cranes arrived via ocean transport from China. Their delivery confirms the commencement of phased operational activities at the Noatum Ports Safaga Terminal, following the completion of major infrastructure works. Strategically located to serve as the primary gateway for Upper Egypt and the Golden Triangle mining region, the terminal is designed to strengthen connectivity across the Middle East, Africa, and global shipping routes.

The scale of the project is extensive. Spanning approximately 810,000 square metres with a 1,000-metre quay wall, the facility is designed to handle an annual capacity of 450,000 TEUs, alongside 5 million tonnes of dry bulk and general cargo, 1 million tonnes of liquid bulk, and 50,000 CEUs of Ro-Ro cargo. The investment is equally substantial; AD Ports Group has committed $200 million to the Safaga Terminal, including approximately $52.5 million (AED 193 million) specifically for these state-of-the-art cranes.

Mohammed Al Tamimi, Chief Executive Officer of Noatum Ports, highlighted the significance of this development, stating: “The arrival of the STS and RTG cranes marks a key operational milestone for Noatum Ports – Safaga Terminal, ahead of its opening later this year as a major gateway for economic development in southern Egypt. This milestone signals the transition from development to operations at a strategically important location. The terminal will serve as a key Red Sea gateway, supporting global trade flows and contributing to Egypt's economic growth.”

The Ministry of Transport noted that the project follows President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to establish Egypt as a regional transport leader. By integrating the terminal into the Safaga-Qena-Abu Tartour logistics corridor, Egypt is creating a seamless link between its industrial heartlands and international trade lanes. The automated yard cranes, equipped with intelligent systems to reduce human error, ensure the terminal will operate with high productivity.

As the facility prepares to commence operations in the second half of 2026, supported by a $115 million facility from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the message to the industry is clear. Safaga 2 is no longer a project in waiting; with these high-capacity units now standing on the quay, it is a reality ready to anchor the future of Egyptian trade and provide the heavy-lift capacity required for modern global supply chains.