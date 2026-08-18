Egypt’s National Navigation Company (NNC) has taken delivery of two new Kamsarmax dry-bulk carriers, Wadi Al-Nil and Wadi Al-Qamar, from China’s New Hantong Shipyard, according to Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS).

Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir witnessed the handover ceremony at the Chinese shipyard on August 14, 2026, during his visit to China. The following day, the Ministry of Transport said Wadi Al-Nil had departed China for Egypt, while Wadi Al-Qamar was preparing to begin its voyage.

The vessels were built as part of Egypt’s efforts to modernise its commercial fleet and strengthen its capacity to participate in regional and international markets.

Two 82,000-tonne vessels

Wadi Al-Nil and Wadi Al-Qamar are identical Kamsarmax dry-bulk carriers, each with a deadweight capacity of 82,000 tonnes.

Each vessel measures 229 metres in length, with a 32.26-metre beam and a 14.5-metre draft.

The ships are powered by MAN B&W main engines rated at 7,490 kilowatts. They are equipped with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems designed to reduce emissions and meet international environmental requirements.

Both vessels also feature Ballast Water Management Systems intended to limit the transfer of marine organisms between different ecosystems.

“The ships comply with international environmental requirements and conventions,” the Ministry of Transport said.

The ministry said the vessels were built using modern technologies aimed at improving operational and fuel efficiency.

NNC fleet reaches 16 vessels

The delivery follows an earlier agreement between NNC and New Hantong Shipyard.

Cooperation between the two companies began with the construction of the Kamsarmax vessel Wadi Al-Arish, which was delivered in January 2024.

In April 2024, NNC and New Hantong contracted the construction of Wadi Al-Nil and Wadi Al-Qamar. A further contract was signed in June 2025 for two additional 82,000-tonne vessels, scheduled for delivery by the end of 2028.

The agreements will bring the total number of vessels covered by the cooperation programme to five.

El-Wazir also called for the delivery of the Wadi Al-Natrun and Wadi Al-Alaki vessels to be brought forward to the end of 2027 from 2028.

With the addition of Wadi Al-Nil and Wadi Al-Qamar, NNC's fleet has increased to 16 vessels. Two further vessels of the same type and size are scheduled for delivery in 2028, which NNC said would bring the modernisation rate of its owned fleet to approximately 54%.

Egypt targets 40 vessels by 2030

El-Wazir said Egypt aims to expand its commercial fleet to 40 vessels by 2030, with the vessels fully owned by companies affiliated with the Ministry of Transport.

According to SIS, the objective is to enable the national fleet to carry a larger share of Egypt’s foreign trade and increase the presence of Egyptian-flagged vessels on international shipping routes.

The minister also highlighted Egyptian-Chinese cooperation across the transport sector, including port development, logistics, railways, green mass transit, digital transformation, smart and green ports, shipbuilding and commercial fleet development.

He proposed cooperation on establishing a specialised shipyard in Egypt for commercial vessel repairs, modelled on New Hantong Shipyard.

Mohamed Soliman Metwally, Managing Director of NNC, said the delivery of the two vessels marked a milestone in the company's fleet modernisation programme and reflected its efforts to develop the fleet in line with international standards.

The latest deliveries form part of Egypt's wider effort to expand its national merchant fleet and increase the capacity of Egyptian-owned and Egyptian-flagged vessels to participate in international maritime trade.