Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, will now use more sustainable fuel for 25 percent of its total sea freight.

"By partnering with shipping companies Maersk and CMA CGM Group to use biofuel based on waste oils and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), Electrolux will reduce its sea transport greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent already in 2022," an official statement said.

"Electrolux is working toward halving its transport emissions by 2025. To reach this target, two important agreements have been signed with shipping companies Maersk and CMA CGM. With the new agreements in place, 25 percent of Electrolux Group's total sea freight will be transported using the most effective solutions for decarbonising available in the market right now. 80,000 TEUs will now be transported by using Maersk's biofuel, which is based on certified waste oils such as used cooking oil, and CMA CGM's solution based on LNG and guarantee of origin biomethane."

Carsten Franke, Chief Operating Officer, Electrolux, says: "These partnerships put Electrolux at the forefront in terms of the percentage of the total volume of products being transported in a more sustainable way. As we continuously contract increasing volumes of biofuel for sea transportation, we are also supporting the overall market development toward more sustainable practices for shipping goods across the world."

The agreement with Maersk involves using a second-generation biofuel that is a blend of used cooking oil and standard fuel. The biofuel generates 88 percent less greenhouse gas emissions compared to bunker fuel, and is certified as a sustainable fuel by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) body, the statement added.

"To ensure significant emissions reductions in this decade and to help our customers decarbonise their supply chains, we are offering the most sustainable product available in the market right now,"says Kim Pedersen, Head of Sales & Marketing, Maersk. "We are delighted that Electrolux has chosen Maersk ECO Delivery to assist them on their journey towards net zero. To Maersk, achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 is a strategic imperative. Collaborating with our customers is essential to deliver on our ambitious, mutual climate goals."

Laurent Olmeta, Chief Executive Officer, CMA CGM Asia Pacific, added: "As the 6th IPCC report recalled again recently, it is urgent to act now to limit the negative consequences of global warming. Therefore, CMA CGM is taking concrete actions now by adopting the best available solutions such as LNG, biomethane and biofuels, while stepping up its investments and partnerships to develop a supply chain for new zero-carbon technologies such as synthetic methane. With the largest fleet of e-methane ready vessels already deployed, the CMA CGM Group is able to help shippers like Electrolux make significant strides in decarbonising shipping."

Sweden-based Electrolux had sales of nearly $14 billion in 2021 and employed 52,000 people around the world. The company sells approximately 60 million household products in over 120 markets every year under various brands including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire.