One of the many challenges for the supply chain now, according to an analysis by Container xChange, is the overflowing container depots in the U.S. and the pileup of empties that will push the container prices further downwards in the mid-term. The analysis shows that container prices have dropped by as much as 30 percent in the past two months across the east and the west coast and more than halved at some ports from 2021 prices.

Christian Roeloffs, Co-Founder and CEO, Container xChange

"In general, logjams and disruptions lead to increase in container prices, especially second-hand container prices, because more container volume is tied up along the logistic supply chain," says Christian Roeloffs, Co-Founder and CEO, Container xChange. "However, in the United States, there is a pile-up of empties as those containers cannot be repatriated back to Asia because of several disruptions one after the other over the past two years, and more recently due to the China lockdowns and Russia Ukraine crisis."



The average container prices for 40 ft HC at Los Angeles dropped 20 percent since late February from $3,467 to $2,754 in April. The prices are expected to further decline in the coming few weeks according to the xChange trading insights tool..





Similarly, the average price for 20 ft DC at the port of Los Angeles is $1,661 as of April 11, 2022. These were much higher in 2021, peaking at $3,080 towards the end of August 2021.





"We might see a continued slide in container prices because depots are overflowing with containers," Roeloffs added. "Carriers and other container owners will be getting desperate to get rid of those units. Once we see depots overflowing (and this is also what we expect in the midterm once disruptions ease up a little bit), container turnaround times becoming faster and shorter again, container fleet utilisation (the number of trips that container can take on average within a given year) increasing again, we do believe that container availability on a global scale will become more abundant again. As more and more containers will be required to be stored in depots in the U.S. and because the depot space is limited, there will be a massive downward push on container prices in the immediate short to mid-term."

