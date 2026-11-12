ESL has expanded its network in Africa with the launch of its Far East Africa Express 3 (FAX3) service, extending its reach into Southern Africa through Maputo, Mozambique.

The new service will provide onward connectivity from Maputo to neighbouring markets, including Eswatini, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The expansion is aimed at strengthening connectivity between the Far East and key African markets. ESL said the move would broaden its regional offering and provide customers with access to more markets across the region.

The FAX3 service rotation will cover Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Port Klang, Dar es Salaam, Maputo, Singapore and Shanghai.