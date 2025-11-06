EU–Ethiopia Business Conference in Paris, highlighted its Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as a principal platform for facilitating international investment and boosting economic ties with the European Union.

The country's SEZs, buttressed by modern logistics and transport infrastructure, are specifically designed to offer investors streamlined processes, world-class facilities, and integrated industrial services, according to the press release.

Dr. Fisseha Yitagesu, CEO of IPDC said, “Ethiopia’s Special Economic Zones are not just industrial hubs, they are gateways for investment, innovation, and regional trade. We are committed to providing investors with the infrastructure, support, and partnerships needed to succeed.”

Leaders from the Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) and the Gada SEZ presented the compelling enabling environment available to investors. They highlighted Ethiopia's commitment to improving the ease of doing business, ensuring regulatory transparency, and fostering robust public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Motuma Temesgen, CEO of Gada Special Economic Zone said, “Gada SEZ offers investors a fully integrated ecosystem with advanced infrastructure, reliable utilities, and tailored services. Our goal is to make Ethiopia a preferred destination for sustainable investment, fostering growth and creating opportunities for both local and international businesses.”

European investors and business leaders attending the conference reportedly recognised Ethiopia’s SEZs as strategic opportunities to expand operations in manufacturing, logistics, and trade, thereby working to strengthen the economic relationship between Ethiopia and the European Union.