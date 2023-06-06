"The Commission President will formally name the vessel at a ceremony in Copenhagen on September 14, where it arrives on its maiden voyage, before heading to its regular operational route in the Baltic Sea. The Danish flagged 172-metre-long vessel is a key milestone for Maersk’s plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2040 across the entire business," says an official release.

"Just a few years ago, this iconic ship was merely a vision," says Vincent Clerc, CEO, Maersk. "Now, it is a reality, and we are honoured that Ursula von der Leyen has agreed to be its godmother. The European Commission, and especially its President, have been instrumental in steering the European continent towards an ambitious, green future. Our new vessel serves as a concrete example of the transformations that EU policies are supporting. This truly is the embodiment of the green deal in action."

The 2,100 TEU container vessel will stay in the Toldboden area of the Copenhagen harbour for about a week and be the focal point of several events and activities related to the shipping industry’s effort to decarbonise, the release said. "The vessel will provide real operational experience for Maersk seafarers handling the new engines and using green methanol as fuel as the company prepares to receive a fleet of new, large ocean-going methanol engine powered ships from 2024."

Maersk aims to transport a minimum of 25 percent of ocean cargo using green fuels by 2030 compared to a 2020 baseline, the release added.