The European Commission has decided not to renew the Consortia Block Exemption Regulation (CBER) introduced in 2009 exempting liner shipping consortiums.

The decision comes after a review process initiated in August 2022 with the CBER set to expire on April 25, 2024, says a release from the European Commission.

"Overall, the CBER does not appear to be fit for its purpose any more as it does not fulfil the criteria of effectiveness, efficiency and EU added value. This conclusion is based on the information submitted by stakeholders in respect of the 2020-2023 period, and other evidence collected in the course of the evaluation in relation to the functioning of the container shipping sector and the contribution of consortia to the competitiveness of this sector. The evidence collected during the evaluation process is inconclusive as to the continued relevance and coherence of the CBER."

CBER allows liner shipping operators with a combined market share below 30 percent to improve operational efficiency to benefit EU nations while ensuring that competition compliance laws are upheld. The CBER had twice been extended in 2014 and 2020.

“We appreciate the European Commission’s recognition of the many benefits of vessel sharing to European industry and consumers even if we disagree with the logic behind the decision to discontinue the CBER," says John Butler, President & CEO, World Shipping Council (WSC). "The shift to general EU antitrust rules will create a period of uncertainty as carriers adjust to the new legal structure. Nevertheless, vessel sharing agreements will remain a fully legal and supported way for carriers to ensure efficient and sustainable transport for Europe."

