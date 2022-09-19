Europe's overstretched supply chains are experiencing a double whammy of disruptions as transport unions in Felixstowe and now in Liverpool prepare for labour strikes, according to the analysis published by Container xChange.

"The strikes will lead to port closures stretching up to more than a week. Followed by this will be the Golden week in China (1-7 October when the factories are shut in China) which will further lead to work stoppages in Chinese ports.

"Not to forget, the typhoon Muifa that will lead to port closures just ahead of the Golden Week in China where shippers prepare for pre-Golden Week sailings. "

Christian Roeloffs, Co-Founder and CEO, Container xChange, says: "These disruptions will delay the peak season cargo coming from China to Europe. The cargo ships will be diverted to other ports in Europe and the U.K., adding pressure to the congestion in the port of Bremerhaven, Hamburg, Rotterdam, and major port hubs where our proprietary data shows the CAx is already at a very high level."

The port of Bremerhaven has the highest CAx so far this year at 0.87 as of week 37. Clearly, the diversions are evident ahead of the strikes, the update added.

Port of Bremerhaven CAx