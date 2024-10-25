With over 20 percent of all ISO containers returning to their port of origin empty, the SeaFold 40’ has the potential to cut the cost of repositioning containers by 56 percent, storage space by 80 percent, and carbon emissions by up to 70 percent.

Florida-based Compact Container Systems (CCS) has launched the SeaFold HC 40’ container, the world’s first five-in-one, foldable shipping container to improve operating inefficiencies, reduce unnecessary container movements, and dramatically reduce carbon emissions throughout the transportation and logistics supply chain.

“The opportunity to place five of our folded containers in the same slot as one 40’ HC standard container is a game changer in managing container movements, maximizing storage capacity, and greatly reducing carbon emissions,” said Charlie Santos-Buch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CCS.

“Whether it is saving cost or space, our containers create a safe and more efficient operating and storage system at a port, terminal or depot.

“This is especially important during the high-volume peak season when congestion is a big issue and moving out empty containers becomes a priority.”

Developed through extensive research and engineering expertise, the SeaFold 40’ is manufactured using the highest quality industry standard materials. The box has passed all ISO and water ingress testing. The SeaFold 40’ is compatible with all standard lift equipment used in most ports, terminals and depots. No special equipment is needed to operated the container.