The death of one crew member has been confirmed due to smoke on the car carrier Fremantle Highway chartered by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) which caught fire off the coast of The Netherlands.

"On the night of July 25 local time (early morning of July 26 Japan time), a fire occurred from the hold off the coast of the Netherlands, says the latest update from K Line. “According to the information from the ship owner at noon on July 28 Japan time, all 23 people were on board (including pilots and ship supervisors). Of these, 22 are currently reported to be hospitalised and receiving treatment.

"Regarding the fire situation, three salvage vessels arranged by the shipowners were on site on the morning of July 27 local time. We have arrived and are conducting firefighting and conservation activities under the command of the Dutch Coast Guard. About leaked oil, not confirmed yet."



Vessel type: Car carrier

Overall length/width: 199.97 metres/32.26 metres

Gross tonnage: 59,525 tonnes

Crew: 21 (Indians)

Flag: Panama

"Thanks to the reinforced towage connection, the Fremantle Highway can be towed to a new, temporary anchorage, as soon as smoke development and weather forecasts allow," says the latest update from the Dutch Coast Guard.

Fremantle Highway is reportedly carrying 3,000 vehicles on board, and "the coast guard said on its website the cause of the fire was unknown but a coast guard spokesperson had earlier told Reuters it began near an electric car. Roughly 25 out of 2,857 vehicles on the ship were electric." Around 350 of the vehicles on board were Mercedes-Benz cars, the German company said.