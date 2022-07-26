The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), along with 18 industry partners, is launching a drop-in biofuels pilot project with a combined contribution of $18 million in cash and in-kind to establish a framework for ensuring supply chain integrity of current and future green marine fuels, bringing genuine benefits to end-users and the climate. Industry partners for the pilot project include Anglo American, Chevron Corporation, CMA CGM S.A., Hapag-Lloyd AG and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. "GCMD is leading this route-based pilot to help align stakeholders in the supply chain for the adoption of biofuels," says Professor Lynn Loo, CEO, GCMD. "By facilitating and creating an optimised drop-in green fuels supply chain, this pilot will help to shape national and international standards of biofuels bunkering and lower the barrier for their wider adoption to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a lifecycle perspective. In curating and executing this first-of-its-kind drop-in biofuels pilot, GCMD is positioned to address stakeholder pain points in the complexities of the supply chain of green marine fuels in a meaningful way." Biofuels can be a near-term measure to reduce GHG emissions as they are available today, and they can be deployed in the same way as marine fuels with minimal changes to the existing distribution infrastructure, shipboard technologies, and operational norms of ships, says a statement from GCMD. "However, there is no industry-wide assurance framework that addresses concerns on the quantity, quality and GHG emissions abatement of biofuels nor one that safeguards their premium and value. To address this gap, the GCMD-led pilot aims to establish an assurance framework that ensures supply chain transparency of drop-in biofuels whose applicability can be extended to future drop-in fuels such as bio-LNG, biomethanol and green ammonia when they become available in meaningful quantities.





The vessels in the pilot are all equipped with MAN Energy Solutions's two-stroke engines, the statement said. "This is a very important initiative by GCMD, and we are honoured to contribute," says Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and head of Two Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions. "We believe several solutions are required to decarbonise shipping; however all solutions need to be verified and their scalability tested. This is best done in partnerships aligning the various actors in projects like this where we can share knowledge and build transition strategies together."

