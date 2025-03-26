Gemini Cooperation, the new alliance of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, recorded 94 percent schedule reliability in origin ports in February 2025, followed by MSC at 79.6 percent and Premier Alliance (ONE, HMM and Yang Ming) at 60.4 percent.

Ocean Alliance (CMA CGM, Cosco and OOCL) recorded 54.1 percent schedule reliability while the outgoing THE Alliance and 2M scored 45.3 percent and 44.2 percent, respectively, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

"It is important to stress that the new alliances are just in the beginning phase of their network roll-out, and they will only be fully rolled out in July 2025, and only then will it be possible to truly evaluate their performance. It is nevertheless an interesting data point, to see how they have performed on the initial origin arrivals."

Johan Sigsgaard, Chief Product Officer at Maersk and heading the company’s ocean business says: "We are off to a solid start with the phase-in of the new network running as planned both at sea and in our hubs. Our main focus in the next two months is to complete the full phase-in of our new ocean network."

The Gemini Cooperation aims to deliver schedule reliability above 90 percent once the new network is fully phased in by June. Currently, 250 of around 340 vessels in total have transitioned into Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s new ocean network which covers East-West trades, says a statement from Maersk.

The February 2025 measurements for the three new alliances are only for port calls in the origin regions of the East-West trades as none of the vessels in the new alliances crossed their respective trades in February, the update added.

Global schedule reliability improved by 3.6 percentage points M/M to 54.9 percent in February, the highest level recorded since May 2024, the update added.

"On a Y/Y level, the February 2025 score was higher by 1.8 percentage points. Maersk was the most reliable top-13 carrier in February 2025 with schedule reliability of 60.2 percent, followed by MSC at 57.4 percent and Hapag-Lloyd at 57.3 percent."