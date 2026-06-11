Gemini is redistributing capacity across key East-West trade lanes as it implements a targeted growth strategy for the Asia-Mediterranean route, according to Sea-Intelligence.

While trade lane capacity market share data suggests that Gemini is losing ground across key East-West trades, volume variance analysis indicates that the carrier alliance is deliberately repositioning capacity rather than experiencing an overall decline.

According to Sea-Intelligence, Gemini has reduced its market share on the Transpacific and Asia-North Europe trade lanes. The capacity released from these trades is being redirected towards the Asia-Mediterranean market.

The analysis describes the move as a highly targeted capacity deployment aimed at strengthening Gemini’s position on the Asia-Mediterranean trade lane. By reallocating capacity from other major East-West routes, Gemini is seeking to build a stronger presence in the market.

Sea-Intelligence’s volume variance analysis suggests that the apparent loss of market share on the Transpacific and Asia-North Europe trades should be viewed in the context of this broader capacity strategy, rather than as a weakening of Gemini’s overall network position.

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