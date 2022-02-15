The board of directors of Danish carrier Mærsk plans to elect Robert Mærsk Uggla to succeed Jim Hagemann Snabe as chair of the board following the Annual General Meeting on March 15, 2022.



Robert Mærsk Uggla has been CEO of A.P. Moller Holding since 2016 where he is leading the group's renewal and investments. "I am very humbled to accept the nomination as chair of the company. We initiated the restructuring and renewal of Maersk in 2016 and have come a long way on many fronts. I am grateful for Ane and Jim's contributions to the company and their personal support also in the future. I look forward to continuing Maersk's transformation in close cooperation with Marc Engel, the Board and management."

Marc Engel has served on Maersk's board since 2019 and is the outgoing Chief Supply Chain Officer of Unilever.

Snabe and vice chair Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla have decided not to stand for re-election to the board. Snabe will continue as an advisor to the new chair of the board.

Snabe has been on the Maersk board since 2016 and has been chairman since 2017. "It has been a privilege to be part of the reinvention of this unique company. The focus on the core business and the development of new capabilities within logistics, digitalisation and sustainability has been key to transforming the company."

Uggla has been on the Maersk board since 1991, and has been vice chairman since 2003. He is also chairman of the board of Directors of Moller Holding, which initiated the transformation in 2016.

"The transformation of A.P.Moller-Maersk into an integrated container logistics company is well underway as a result of the efforts of the board of directors, the management led by Søren Skou and the many dedicated employees," says Uggla. "After three decades on the Board, it is time for me to pass on the responsibility to Robert who , with his 7 years on the board, has been a driving force in the development of Maersk."

High freight rates and integration into logistics saw Maersk report a 55 percent in revenue to $61.8 billion in 2021, EBITDA tripled to $24 billion and free cash flow was $16.5 billion.