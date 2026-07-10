Kevin Price began his tenure as President of the Georgia Ports Authority on July 1, 2026. CEO Griff Lynch said, “I’m excited for our employees and all our stakeholders because Kevin is the perfect candidate to take GPA and our Team to the next level.”

GPA’s transition plan calls for Price to take on the President and CEO role on August 1, 2027, when Lynch will retire after a 38-year maritime career, including fifteen years with Georgia Ports Authority.

Price said he aims to strengthen the Georgia Ports Authority's momentum by working closely with its team, customers, and business partners to drive continued operational excellence.

PA Board Chairman Alec Poitevint said, “The Board is confident Kevin’s collaborative leadership and customer focus will keep Georgia Ports at the forefront of innovation and growth in our industry.”

Lynch said that Price understands Georgia Ports' success is built on long-term investments, strategic planning and operational excellence, which have made it a key economic driver for Georgia and the Southeast.

Price brings more than three decades of operational experience to the Georgia Ports Authority. Before joining GPA, he served as President of Gateway Terminals in Savannah from 2021 and previously held the role of Chief Operating Officer at Virginia International Terminals. He has also held several leadership positions in the port terminal industry, served on multiple industry boards and committees, and completed the Executive Program at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

The ports of Savannah and Brunswick are strategic gateways that strengthen U.S. supply chains through operational excellence, extensive connectivity, and a robust logistics network. With 40 weekly vessel calls, 42 double-stack rail services, and 14,000 daily truck gate moves, the Port of Savannah ranks among the most connected gateways to global markets in the United States.