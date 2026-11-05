Only 5% of respondents said their ports had fully implemented a Port Community System (PCS), according to new global research by Kalé Logistics (Kalé).

Launched at the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) World Ports Conference on 5 November 2026, the State of Port Digital Readiness & Stakeholder Adoption of Port Community Systems report found that customs was the primary barrier to adoption, cited by 50% of respondents. Another 35% identified other government agencies as a barrier.

The research, which gathered responses from port authorities, shippers, freight forwarders, customs brokers and government officials, found that 79% of respondents said their ports did not have a fully operational PCS.

Digital skills shortages were identified as another challenge, with 22% of respondents highlighting them as a barrier to adoption. The study also found that uptake remained particularly weak in low-income countries.

Customs authorities and freight forwarders recorded the lowest willingness to adopt PCS, at 33%, despite their central role in cargo clearance and trade facilitation.

PCS connect public and private organisations across a port through a shared digital environment. They allow information to be securely exchanged and reused, helping reduce paperwork, congestion, delays and duplicated processes while improving cargo visibility and coordination.

Commenting on the findings, Vineet Malhotra, Co-Founder and Director of Kalé, said ports were facing greater supply chain disruption, congestion, labour volatility and compliance demands. However, technology alone could not address these pressures while information remained fragmented between organisations and regulatory systems.

He said the next phase of port digitalisation required policy, people and technology to progress together, with authorities supporting trusted data exchange and ensuring developing markets were not left behind.

Kalé said wider adoption of PCS could provide port communities with real-time information and better coordination to manage disruption, improve cargo flows and build more resilient trade corridors.

Kalé's digital platforms support more than 75 seaports across 50 countries.