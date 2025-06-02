Global schedule reliability improved by 1.7 percentage points M/M to 58.7 percent in April 2025, the highest level recorded since November 2023, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

"On a Y/Y level, the April score was higher by 6.5 percentage points. Maersk was the most reliable top-13 carrier in April 2025 with schedule reliability of 73.4 percent followed by Hapag-Lloyd at 72.3 percent and MSC at 60.7 percent."

"Alliance scores are based on arrivals in destination regions but as that metric was not available for the new alliances in February as the newly launched alliance services only had origin arrivals in February, we introduced a new measure for the new alliances, based on all arrivals, including the origin region calls on alliance services according to our standard methodology. Both of these measures are shown in Figure 1.

"All arrivals include both origin and destination calls and are comparable to the February 2025 score, and Trade arrivals, which is comparable to the old alliance, only includes destination calls. When the new alliances are fully rolled out, these two measures will converge."

In March/April 2025, Gemini Cooperation recorded 90.7 percent schedule reliability across all arrivals and 87 percent across trade arrivals, followed by MSC at 69.8 percent for all arrivals and 77.3 percent for TRADE arrivals, the update added.

"Premier Alliance recorded 53 percent for all arrivals and 51.3 percent across trade arrivals." (Figure 2)

For the outgoing alliances, all arrivals are equal to trade arrivals, and Ocean Alliance scored 51.1 percent while THE Alliance scored 49.8 percent and 2M scored 33.5 percent, the update added.

"It is important to stress that the new alliances will only be fully rolled out in July 2025, and only then will it be possible to truly evaluate their performance."