Gemini recorded 90.3 percent schedule reliability across all arrivals, and 85.7 percent across trade arrivals in February/March 2025, followed by MSC at 75.8 percent for all arrivals and 74.4 percent for trade arrivals.

The Premier Alliance recorded 53.2 percent for all arrivals and 51.2 percent across trade arrivals, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

"In March 2025, the new alliance services saw the first vessel arrivals on a trade lane basis while in February they had only seen arrivals in the origin regions of the East/West trades. According to our standard methodology, alliance scores are based on arrivals in destination regions but as that metric was not available for the new alliances in February, we introduced a new measure for the new alliances based on all arrivals, including the origin region calls on alliance services. Here, we present both measures - all arrivals which is comparable to the February measure and includes both origin and destination calls, and trade arrivals, which is comparable to the old alliances and only includes destination calls. When the new alliances are fully rolled out, these two measures will converge."

For the “old” alliances, all arrivals are the same as trade arrivals, and the continuing Ocean Alliance scored 54.9 percent while the ending 2M and THE alliances scored 43.1 percent and 46.5 percent, respectively, the update added. "It is important to stress that the new alliances will only be fully rolled out in July 2025, and only then will it be possible to truly evaluate their performance."

Global schedule reliability up MoM

Global schedule reliability improved by three percentage points month-on-month to 57.5 percent, the highest level recorded since November 2023. On a year-on-year level, the March score was higher by three percentage points.

Maersk was the most reliable top-13 carrier in March 2025 with schedule reliability of 66.9 percent, followed by Hapag-Lloyd at 64.3 percent and MSC at 61.9 percent.