Grimaldi Group’s G5-class vessels are supporting the transportation of oversized power equipment from Asia to West Africa, with a 197-metric-tonne transformer shipped from Taicang, China, to Lagos, Nigeria, aboard the Great Casablanca.

Measuring 13.44 metres long, 3.81 metres wide and 4.17 metres high, the transformer was arranged by FRACHT France for Siemens Energy SAS Grenoble. The shipment forms part of Nigeria’s Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), a major infrastructure programme focused on modernising and expanding the country’s electricity grid.

The shipment highlights the capabilities of Grimaldi’s G5-class fleet and its Deepsea East Asia–West Africa service in handling oversized and heavy project cargo alongside conventional RoRo and containerised shipments. Each transformer is being transported with seven containers, demonstrating the service’s ability to accommodate different cargo types on a single vessel.

The cargo is scheduled to be discharged at Ports and Terminal Multiservices (PTML) in Lagos, Grimaldi Group’s RoRo terminal and one of the largest RoRo terminals in West Africa.

The current booking programme covers four transformers, with one unit planned for each departure between August and October.

The shipments underline the role of Grimaldi’s G5 fleet and the Deepsea East Asia–West Africa service in meeting complex project-cargo requirements while connecting Asian manufacturing centres with key markets across West Africa.