GT Lines has announced the launch of the Khorfakkan Tanzania Express (KTX), a new direct shipping service connecting Khorfakkan, UAE, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, with operations scheduled to begin in mid-August.

According to a social media post by Gulftainer, the service will operate on a 10-day frequency using two dedicated vessels, providing a direct maritime connection between East Africa and the Gulf. The new service is designed to establish a trade corridor linking East Africa with the Gulf, the Indian Subcontinent and the Far East through Gulftainer's integrated maritime and logistics network.

The KTX service will offer a transit time of nine days between Khorfakkan and Dar es Salaam, with the company stating that customers will benefit from improved connectivity, schedule reliability and access to a wider regional network.

Cargo transported via KTX will connect with several facilities and services within Gulftainer's network, including the Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal, Sharjah Commercial Terminal, Momentum Logistics' inland logistics network, Gulf Connect feeder services serving GCC markets, the Iraq Commercial Terminal at Umm Qasr, and GT Lines' expanding Far East and Indian Subcontinent (ISC) shipping networks.

According to the company, the integrated network is intended to facilitate cargo movements between East Africa and key regional and international markets by providing seamless onward connections across the Gulf and Asia.