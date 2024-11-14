Gulftainer and VertomCory have formed a strategic partnership to transform the shipping landscape in the Middle East and USA. The joint venture will provide a comprehensive range of services, including vessel and port agency services, logistics, and customs clearance.

By combining their expertise and resources, the partners will offer innovative, digitally-led solutions to clients. The partnership will initially focus on the UAE, with plans to expand across the GCC region.

The joint venture will offer a comprehensive range of services, including vessel and port agency, customs clearance, logistics, and more. It will also provide insurance, hub services, and documentation management, with a focus on innovative, digitally-led solutions.

They announced their partnership at a reception event at the Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach Hotel, attended by 120 regional and international clients, marking a significant milestone in their strategic alliance.

Simon Aynsley, Chief Commercial Officer of Gulftainer, said, “This partnership will leverage our complementary capabilities and build on our extensive network and experience. The joint venture will be an extension of our existing service offering and deliver additional value to our customers further enhancing Gulftainer’s position as a leading end-to-end supply chain and logistics provider.”

Peter Wilson, CEO of VertomCory, added, "Gulftainer’s strong local expertise combined with VertomCory’s innovative solutions creates a powerful synergy that allows us to better serve our clients and accelerate growth in this dynamic region."