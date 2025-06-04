Melanie Leonhard, Senator for Economic Affairs, Hamburg, Friedrich Stuhrmann, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) and Takahiro Kikuchi, Managing Director, Ocean Network Express (Europe) signed an agreement on the future use of shore power supply.

The signing ceremony took place along the sidelines of the Transport Logistic 2025 trade fair in Munich, Germany, according to an official release from ONE.

The Port of Hamburg has provided shore power for cruise and container ships since May 2024, committing to equip all container terminals with shore power supply systems by the end of 2025, the release added. "In addition to the facilities already in operation at Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH) and HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT), those at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) and HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) are currently being installed. ONE is an active partner in the current integration tests and is the first shipping company to commit to purchasing shore power at the CTB and CTA facilities."

Stuhrmann says: "Since the go-ahead for shore-side power supply for container ships was given in May last year, both we and the shipowners involved have been able to gather a wealth of experience. We are therefore delighted that ONE is now also using our new systems and that they are determined to contribute to lower emissions and more climate protection in the port by using this technology in the future."

Kikuchi adds: "We are pleased to actively contribute to the expansion of shore power for container ships in Hamburg. This agreement and operation mark a significant milestone as it represents ONE's first shore power utilisation in Europe. This initiative is a crucial step towards ensuring our vessels comply with forthcoming FuelEU regulations, which mandates shore power connections at EU ports from 2030. By committing early to using shore power at the CTB and CTA, we are supporting the Port of Hamburg’s transition toward low-emission operations. It also reflects our commitment to accelerate Scope1 emissions reduction and contribute towards the advancement of sustainable shipping across Europe and globally."