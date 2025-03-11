Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), the terminal operations division of German carrier Hapag-Lloyd, completed the acquisition of 60 percent stake in CNMP LH from Seafrigo Group.

"CNMP LH operates the Atlantique container terminal in Le Havre, France, as an independent company for its customers worldwide. The remaining 40 percent of the shares in CNMP LH will continue to be held by Seafrigo Group, a company specialised in temperature-controlled food logistics. The contracting parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details of the transaction," says an official release from Hanseatic.

Le Havre is among the 10 largest ports in Europe, is the most important port for sea transport to and from France with an annual container throughput of three million TEUs, and offers excellent hinterland connections to Paris, the release added.

“By acquiring a majority stake in the CNMP LH terminal in Le Havre, we are strengthening our position in one of our core European markets," says Dheeraj Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer, Hanseatic Global Terminals. "At the same time, we are continuing to expand our global terminal portfolio while paving the way for targeted investments to enhance efficiency. The transaction will therefore directly contribute to the vigorous realisation of our Strategy 2030."

Eric Barbé, President, Seafrigo Group adds: "We are very pleased to have a strong partner at our side in Hanseatic Global Terminals, with whom we will continue to modernize the CNMP LH terminal in Le Havre. This will significantly raise the profile of our joint terminal as an important gateway for container transports in the Port of Le Havre."