German carrier Hapag-Lloyd reported a 77 percent decline in group profit at €3.2 billion for the first nine months of 2023 compared to €13.8 billion in the same period last year on 45 percent decline in average freight rate to $1,604/TEU.

Carried volume declined marginally to 8.92 million TEUs from 8.99 million TEUs in the corresponding period last year, says an official release.

Total revenue declined 47 percent to €14.1 billion from €26.7 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

"Following the completed acquisition of the terminal business of Sociedad Matriz SAAM on 1 August 1, 2023, the business activities have been separated into liner shipping and terminal & infrastructure segments.

"In the liner shipping segment, a significant decline in the average freight rate caused EBITDA to fall to €4.1 billion in the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2022: €15.6 billion). Segment EBIT fell accordingly from €14.1 billion to €2.7 billion.

"The terminal & infrastructure segment generated EBITDA of €35.5 million and EBIT of €27.1 million in the first nine months of 2023. Since the new segment is still in the process of being formed, it does not reflect the results of a full nine-month period. It comprises Hapag-Lloyd’s stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa as well as other infrastructure participations."