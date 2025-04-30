Hapag-Lloyd reported a 25 percent increase in earnings (EBIT) at $500 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to$400 million in the same period last year on higher transport volume and freight rate.

"Transport volume increased 10 percent to 3.3 million TEU while average freight rate was up nine percent at $1,480/TEU," says an official release.

Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO, Hapag-Lloyd says: "We got 2025 off to a good start in the first quarter, but the market environment is currently characterised by many uncertainties. We therefore continue to expect lower results for 2025 as a whole. We will rigorously implement our Strategy 2030, set a new standard of quality in the market for our customers with our Gemini Cooperation and further expand Hanseatic Global Terminals. At the same time, we will make our fleet even more efficient and continue to decarbonise it. In addition, we will keep a close eye on our costs and work intensively on becoming even more digital and efficient."

For the 2025 financial year, the Executive Board continues to expect the Group EBITDA to be in the range of $2.5-4 billion and the Group EBIT to be in the range of $0-1.5 billion, the release added. "This forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty due to the volatile development of freight rates and major geopolitical challenges. Both the ongoing tense situation in the Red Sea and the global trade conflict could have a significant impact on supply and demand in container shipping and thus also on Hapag-Lloyd's earnings performance."