Hapag-Lloyd and LogTech startup Flowfox are starting a pilot project to redefine the global import container release processes.

The initiative will be initially launched in France with Kuehne+Nagel and in Germany with another major freight forwarder, according to a LinkedIn post by Flowfox.

"Over the first three months, the closed testing environment will ensure a robust, error-free application before a broader customer and country roll-out. The goal is to largely automate the process of releasing import containers between Hapag-Lloyd and its importing customers to achieve enormous efficiency gains for everyone involved. Typically, the release process is still very manual and error prone."

Danny Smolders, Managing Director, Global Sales,Hapag-Lloyd says: “At Hapag-Lloyd, we are committed to elevate service standards and maximising efficiencies to ensure our customers receive a best-in-class experience. Therefore, we are engaging in a pilot with Flowfox as we firmly believe in the significant automation potential within the import process. We always aim to co-design processes with our strategic partners to seamlessly integrate our logistics operations.”

By leveraging Flowfox’s Drop-off Change product, the project also seeks to optimise empty return processes of containers, delivering direct value to customers, the post added.

Markus Johannsen, SVP, Global Seafreight and Global Head of Operations Sea Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel says: “At Kuehne+Nagel, we are consistently striving to provide our customers with the highest quality service and meet their global needs. Through ongoing enhancements to our operational standards and efficiency, we strive to exceed expectations. We recognise the immense potential of Flowfox to significantly automate import processes. Therefore, we are commencing the pilot phase of the Flowfox platform in France in partnership with major ocean carriers. This strategic operational improvement exemplifies our commitment outlined in the company's Roadmap 2026 and reinforces our dedication to elevating the overall customer experience.”

Patrick Pehmöller, CEO, Flowfox adds: "After four years of proof-of-concept phases, intensive study of global import processes, hard work and the development of a solution that covers all the different local processes, we are delighted to launch our platform in Europe. But for us, this is just the beginning. Our clear goal is to become a global standard that focuses on efficiency, security and data exchange."