Silke Lehmköster has taken over the role of Managing Director Fleet at Hapag-Lloyd with responsibility for fleet management, fleet innovation & technology and chartering as well as the new buildings project group.

"She is succeeding Richard von Berlepsch, who will focus on selected projects and committee work going forward. In her new role, Silke Lehmköster will report to Maximilian Rothkopf, Chief Operating Officer, Hapag-Lloyd," says an official release.

Rothkopf says: "“We would like to congratulate Silke Lehmköster and wish her all the best in her new role as Managing Director Fleet. Next to maintaining the highest standards and ensuring the continuous safe and compliant operation of our vessels, one of her big challenges will be to further advance the decarbonisation of our fleet, helping us to achieve our goal of being climate-neutral by 2045. At the same time, we would like to thank Richard von Berlepsch for his passionate and highly professional commitment over the last 40 years."

Lehmköster began her career at Hapag-Lloyd with an apprenticeship at sea in 2005 and was promoted to captain in 2018, the release added. "Two years later, she switched to an on-shore position and initially served as Senior Director Marine HR before becoming Senior Director Fleet Management in April 2022."

As Managing Director Fleet, Lehmköster will be responsible for the completion of 12 ultra-modern large container ships with dual-fuel technology and a capacity of 23,600 TEUs, the release added.