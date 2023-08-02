Hapag-Lloyd successfully completed its 100 percent acquisition of SM SAAM’s terminal business and related logistics services based on an agreement announced in October 2022.

"The transaction was approved unconditionally by the relevant antitrust authorities of all countries involved in this acquisition process," says an official release.

“We are very pleased about the successful completion of this transaction, which significantly increases our footprint in Latin America and underlines our commitment to the Latin American markets," says Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO, Hapag-Lloyd. "Looking ahead, we will focus on further developing the business and on continuing to offer the best quality to all of SAAM Terminals’ customers."

