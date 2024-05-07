Hapag-Lloyd has signed an agreement with IKEA Supply Chain Operations to decarbonise container shipments originating from Asia.

"For the period March 2024 to February 2025, both companies have agreed to use Hapag-Lloyd’s highest product option for biofuels, Ship Green 100, which relies on waste- and residue-based biofuel instead of conventional marine fuel oil. The expected result for IKEA during this period is a CO2 emission reduction of around 100,000 tonnes," says a release from Hapag.

Danny Smolders, Managing Director, Global Sales, Hapag-Lloyd says: “IKEA stands as one of our valued customers, known for its unwavering commitment to sustainability. By joining forces, we are reducing CO2e emissions significantly. Ship Green is an important aspect of our decarbonisation journey and brings us one step closer to our goal of net-zero fleet operations by 2045.”

The IKEA goal is to reduce the relative GHG emissions from their product transportation by 70 percent by 2030 and to only use zero emission heavy duty vehicles and ocean vessels by 2040, the release added.

“It’s through efforts like this one that we can reduce immediate emissions from ocean shipping in the short-term," says Dariusz Mroczek, Category Area Transport Manager, IKEA Supply Chain Operations. “However, biofuel is not the ultimate solution and we need to continue to collaborate to make the necessary shift toward zero emission fuels and technologies.”

Hapag-Lloyd launched the Ship Green product allowing customers to choose between 100 percent, 50 percent or 25 percent CO2e emission avoidance, the release added.