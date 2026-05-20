Hapag-Lloyd has launched its new Shefarer Program to increase women’s participation in the maritime industry through focused recruitment efforts, dedicated onboard support and better working conditions at sea. The company said the initiative, introduced in collaboration with partners, is designed to encourage more women to build long-term careers in maritime and strengthen their presence and visibility across its fleet.

As part of the programme, the company will ensure that at least 20% of new trainee intakes are female cadets. The target will also apply to the international crew pipeline, with a focus on young Filipino talent. The initiative is being implemented in partnership with Jebsen PTC, Anglo-Eastern Ship Management (Germany) GmbH and Marlow Navigation.

The programme will also introduce selected Shefarer vessels, where several women seafarers will work together across different functions and ranks. According to the company, this is intended to ensure that women on board are seen as a natural part of the crew, whether as cadets, officers, engineers, oilers or captains.

In addition, the company said it is investing in separate changing rooms, showers and toilets on all newbuildings entering service in the coming years to improve the working and living environment for women at sea.

“We are creating concrete structures to help more women enter the maritime industry and build long-term careers at sea,” said Silke Lehmköster, Managing Director Fleet at Hapag-Lloyd. She said mixed crews strengthen communication, collaboration and mutual respect on board, while the company aims to increase the visibility of women and create more career opportunities across its fleet.

Women currently account for 5.71% of Hapag-Lloyd’s crew. The company also said four women captains are currently sailing for Hapag-Lloyd, representing 4.6% of its captains.

The Shefarer Program forms part of Hapag-Lloyd’s long-term strategy to make maritime careers more attractive and visible while attracting qualified young talent to the industry.