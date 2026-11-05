Hapag-Lloyd is marking 20 years of operations in South Africa as it targets further growth across Africa, after surpassing 1 million TEU in annual transport volumes on the continent for the first time in 2026. The company aims to increase its annual transport volume in Africa to 1.7 million TEU by 2030.

Hapag-Lloyd currently serves 27 African countries, with South Africa serving as one of its most established markets on the continent.

The company opened its first dedicated office in South Africa in 2006. It now has 52 employees supporting customers across various industries. The acquisition of the container liner business of Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL) in 2022 further strengthened its connections between South Africa, Europe and the Indian Ocean.

"Over the past 20 years, we have built strong relationships with our customers and partners in South Africa. Their trust, together with the commitment and expertise of our local teams, has been essential to our development," said Rogelio Busto, Managing Director South and East Africa at Hapag-Lloyd.

He added that the company aims to build on these relationships and continue providing reliable services to support its customers' businesses.

Hapag-Lloyd has also expanded its presence in other African markets. The acquisition of NileDutch in 2021 strengthened its position in West Africa. In 2024, the company established a dedicated Sub-Region Africa to reflect the continent's growing strategic importance and accelerate business development.

More recently, Hapag-Lloyd expanded its cooperation with DP World to secure long-term terminal capacity in Dakar, Luanda and Dar es Salaam. The cooperation also supports infrastructure development in Banana and Maputo.

"Africa is one of our key growth markets, with significant long-term potential. Our priority is to expand our network and capacity in line with customer demand, while maintaining a strong focus on quality and reliability," said Jesper Kanstrup, Managing Director Sub-Region Africa at Hapag-Lloyd.

He added that the experience gained in South Africa would support the company's expansion in other African markets.

To mark the anniversary, Hapag-Lloyd is organising events for customers, partners and employees in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. The company is also highlighting employee stories about those who have contributed to its development in South Africa.