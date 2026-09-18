In a significant move aimed at capitalising on the rapidly expanding trade corridors across the African continent, German container shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has formally announced a major expansion of its long-standing operational partnership with global supply chain and logistics leader DP World. The strategic agreement, announced from Hapag-Lloyd’s headquarters in Hamburg, establishes a robust framework to support the ocean carrier’s accelerating operational footprint throughout key maritime gateways in East, West, and Central Africa. As emerging markets across the region experience sustained economic development and rising import-export demand, the collaboration provides a critical foundation for securing long-term operational resilience and network stability.

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Hapag-Lloyd will secure long-term terminal capacity across five key strategic port locations across the African coastline. Specifically, the carrier is guaranteeing operational access and berth availability at major marine terminals in Dakar, Senegal; Luanda, Angola; and Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. In tandem with securing capacity at these established trade hubs, the partnership directly supports the ongoing development and expansion of essential port infrastructure in Banana, located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as Maputo, Mozambique. By committing to both existing infrastructure and new port developments, Hapag-Lloyd is positioning itself to effectively handle increasing freight volumes while mitigating port congestion and enhancing schedule reliability across its broader liner network.

This strategic collaboration comes at a transformative juncture for Hapag-Lloyd’s regional operations. The carrier expects its total transport volumes across Africa to exceed one million TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) in 2026. Reaching this ambitious milestone reflects the accelerating trade momentum connecting African markets with global supply chains in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Building upon this operational momentum, Hapag-Lloyd is heavily focused on expanding its service offerings, enhancing port turnaround times, and delivering consistent, high-quality maritime services tailored to the growing needs of its commercial customers.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the continent to the liner's global vision, company leadership highlighted the essential role of robust port infrastructure in sustaining growth.

“Africa is one of Hapag-Lloyd’s most important growth markets, and we see significant long-term potential across the continent. To support this growth, we need reliable infrastructure, sufficient terminal capacity and a network that can scale with our customers. By strengthening our cooperation with DP World across the Africa continent, we are taking an important step to further improve the foundations of our service offering in Africa,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

The expanded partnership with DP World represents a core element of Hapag-Lloyd’s overarching global terminal strategy. Rather than relying on a single operational model, the German carrier continues to maintain a flexible and diversified portfolio of third-party terminal operators worldwide. This balanced approach guarantees competitive, flexible, and resilient access to both ocean-side port infrastructure and landside logistics connections. Concurrently, Hapag-Lloyd remains committed to developing and growing its own dedicated terminal management arm, Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT). By integrating strategic partner access with direct terminal ownership through Hanseatic Global Terminals, Hapag-Lloyd ensures long-term operational flexibility, strategic autonomy, and high-quality service execution across its expanding worldwide trade corridors.

The enhanced collaboration between Hapag-Lloyd and DP World underscores a broader structural evolution in global maritime shipping, where ocean carriers and terminal operators align closely to build resilient, end-to-end supply chain ecosystems. As trade volumes continue to climb across West Africa, East Africa, and Southern Africa, modern port facilities capable of handling larger container vessels are essential to lowering transport costs and fostering regional economic integration. Through targeted investments, dedicated terminal capacity, and improved landside connectivity, the alliance between Hapag-Lloyd and DP World is poised to play a transformative role in reshaping the African maritime landscape for years to come.