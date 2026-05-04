Hapag-Lloyd has resumed bookings for cargo movements to and from Upper Gulf locations through third-party feeder services, restoring access to key markets in the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent. The development enables cargo connectivity for Kuwait, Saudi Arabia through Dammam, Qatar, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, while avoiding transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The company stated that the revised routing structure allows cargo to move via Sharjah as a transshipment point into the Upper Gulf. This arrangement is designed to maintain continuity of trade flows under current regional operating conditions. The routing also supports multiple cargo categories, including dry cargo, reefer shipments, and special cargo classified as in gauge.

The operational framework includes bonded cargo movements between Sharjah and Khorfakkan, linking these hubs to ports in Oman and India. Shipments to and from the United Arab Emirates will be managed through Sharjah, supported by bonded trucking services. The company indicated that this inland connectivity is a key part of ensuring cargo flows despite constraints affecting maritime routes.

Feeder vessel operations under this model will not follow a fixed weekly schedule and will remain dependant on transit safety conditions in the region. The company added that the lead time for bonded transport between Sharjah and Khorfakkan is expected to be about five days, reflecting adjustments to routing and handling procedures.

The announcement also confirmed that Carrier’s Haulage solutions via Jeddah continue to remain in place, in line with the earlier communication issued on March 27, 2026. This provides an additional routing option for shippers seeking alternatives within the network.