Hapag-Lloyd and Seaspan have entered into an agreement to retrofit and convert five 10,100 TEU container ships powered by conventional MAN S90 engines to dual-fuel engines capable of operating on methanol.

Following the engine retrofit, the vessels will continue to be on long-term charter from Seaspan to Hapag-Lloyd, according to the press release from Hapag-Lloyd.

The vessels scheduled for retrofits are Seaspan Amazon, Seaspan Ganges, Seaspan Thames, Seaspan Yangtze and Seaspan Zambezi. The retrofit is expected to take approximately 80-90 days per vessel starting in the first quarter of 2026. The total investment is estimated at around $120 million for the five units.





Maximilan Rothkopf, Chief Operating Officer, Hapag-Lloyd says: “The methanol retrofit project is a further step in our ambitious sustainability agenda, which aims to achieve the decarbonisation of the entire fleet by 2045. By enabling these vessels to use green methanol as of 2026, we will meet our customers’ growing demand for green transportation solutions. With Seaspan, we benefit from a valued partner with deep experience, a wide supplier network and scale.”



Torsten Holst Pedersen, Chief Operating Officer, Seaspan adds, “Collaboration between strong and like-minded partners, Hapag-Lloyd and Seaspan, drives innovation. Retrofitting must be an integral part of the strategy if the container shipping industry wants to deliver on its decarbonisation targets.”

To achieve its decarbonisation goal, Hapag-Lloyd’s investments are not only focused on new buildings or retrofits (dual-fuel propulsion) and the optimisation of the efficiency of the existing fleet (fleet upgrade programme) but also on covering the exploration and sourcing of green fuels, the release added.