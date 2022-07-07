"The decarbonisation of heavy transport is an important challenge that the entire industry needs to rethink," says Dominique von Orelli, Global Head of Ocean Freight, DHL Global Forwarding. "That is why we are very proud to have found a partner in Hapag-Lloyd that shares the same ambitions for a climate-neutral world as anchored in the Paris Agreement. Together we want to pave the way for Book & Claim and insetting mechanisms to make it easier for shippers to use sustainable fuels."

"As an initial step, Hapag-Lloyd will ship 18,000 TEU of DHL's volume using advanced biofuels, which is equivalent to a reduction of 14,000 tonnes of Well-to-Wake CO2-emissions," says an official statement from Hapag. (Well-to-Wake is all direct emissions from vessel operation including upstream emissions).

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has signed an agreement with Hapag-Lloyd for the use of advanced biofuels.

Advanced biofuels are based on raw biological materials such as used cooking oil and other waste products, says the release. This material is used to manufacture a fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), which is then mixed with varying proportions of low sulphur fuel oil. Compared to standard fuels, this pure biofuel product lowers greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80 percent, the release added.

"We are very happy to have signed this contract on using a considerable amount of advanced biofuel with DHL as we both share the values and ambition to protect our environment and move towards a greener future," says Danny Smolders, Managing Director Global Sales, Hapag-Lloyd. "Biofuel will play a significant role in the upcoming years on our path to becoming net-zero carbon by 2045. This project will bring us a step closer to offering our customers biofuel-powered transportation as a commercial product and thereby to supporting them in their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint."

In line with DHL's and Hapag-Lloyd's sustainability strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and 2045, respectively, both companies are committed to providing sustainable logistic solutions and access to sustainable fuels that will support decarbonizing the industry, the release added.

"Hapag-Lloyd has been testing advanced biofuels since 2020 and offers a carbon reduced transport solution utilising biofuel blends instead of traditional fossil marine fuel oil (MFO). The resulting reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions can be offered as a "Green Product" on a Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) basis and thereby transferred to customers in order to help reduce their Scope 3 emissions."

DHL's GoGreen Plus service paves the way to transition to clean and sustainable transportation, says the release. "As part of GoGreen Plus, DHL's customers are offered various solutions for minimising logistics-related emissions and other environmental impacts along the entire supply chain. Therefore, CO2 emissions are reduced in both air and ocean freight, and additionally, the remaining part of the supply chain is made climate neutral by full lifecycle emission compensation. The emission reductions also help DHL's customers to achieve their climate targets. With the "Book & Claim" mechanism, DHL can pass on the benefits of lower greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 3 emissions) to its customers."

To reduce CO2 emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, DHL will be spending €7 billion in sustainable fuel and clean technologies by 2030, the release added.