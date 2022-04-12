German carrier Hapag-Lloyd signed a partnership agreement with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, a not-for-profit, independent research and development centre working across the energy and shipping sectors.

"With the agreement, Hapag-Lloyd becomes a corporate strategic partner to the Center, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to the development of zero carbon technologies and solutions for the maritime industry," an official statement said.

Hapag Lloyd will also join the Center's advisory board, providing guidance for transition strategies and further development of the Center's activities.

Hapag-Lloyd recently announced plans to intensify efforts to reduce emission by 30 percent by 2030, and aims to be climate-neutral by 2045. "Sustainability is firmly anchored in Hapag-Lloyd and a main pillar of our strategy," says Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO, Hapag-Lloyd. "We consider decarbonisation to be one of our key tasks, which we can only achieve by working together as an industry. By joining forces with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, we hope to further accelerate the move towards climate-neutral shipping."

"Hapag-Lloyd is a perfect match for the Center," says Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center. "They have made ambitious commitments to reduce carbon emissions, and are pursuing those goals by making extensive investments in new dual-fueled ships and an impressive energy efficiency programme. Their portfolio of know-how is impressive, and our team is looking very much forward to join forces and collaborate."

Shipping's roadmap to decarbonisation

Shipping accounts for around 3 percent of global carbon emissions, a share that is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades, the statement said. "Achieving the long-term target of decarbonisation requires new fuel types and a systemic change within the industry. Shipping is a globally regulated industry, which provides an opportunity to secure broad-based industry adoption of new technology and fuels."

More about Center

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, situated in Copenhagen, was founded in 2020 with a start-up donation of DKK 400 million ($60 million) from the A.P. Moller Foundation. Corporate partners include Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P.Moller-Maersk, bp, Cargill, DP World, Haldor Topsoe, Hapag-Lloyd, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui, NORDEN, NYK Line, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy, Stolt Tankers, Sumitomo Corporation, Swire Group, TotalEnergies and V.Group.