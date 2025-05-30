Hapag-Lloyd announced a restructuring of their Africa organisational setup across the continent.

The changes align with the company’s Strategy 2030 and its commitment to growing Africa as a key focus market, says an official release. "The company’s current area setup will change from two to four areas, with the intention of securing a broader and stronger presence in Africa. The new area setup will be supported by the existing quality service Centre (QSC) in Mauritius."

The former Area West Africa has been divided into two new areas:

*Area West Africa (WAF): Encompassing countries from Mauritania to Benin, with its headquarters in Accra, Ghana. The area will be led by Thomas Elling as Area Managing Director, succeeding Vishal Bundhun.

*Area Central Africa (CAF): Covering countries from Nigeria to Angola, with its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. The area will be led by Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi as Area Managing Director, succeeding Vishal Bundhun, the release added.

"The former Area South Africa will also be split into two separate areas: Area South Africa (SAF) encompassing countries from Namibia to Mozambique, with its headquarters in Durban, South Africa. The Area will continue to be led by Rogelio Busto as Area Managing Director."

Area East Africa (EAF) will now cover countries from Tanzania to Sudan, with its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. The area will be led by Rogelio Busto as interim Area Managing Director until a permanent appointment has been made, the release added. "A new sub-region Africa has been established based in Dubai, UAE. All areas as well as our quality service centre (QSC) in Port Louis, Mauritius under Senior Director Ramcy Castelino will report directly to Jesper Kanstrup, new Sub-Regional Managing Director. Sub-region Africa will remain part of Region Middle East (which covers the Middle East, Indian Sub-Continent, and Africa)."

Lars Sorensen, Senior Managing Director, Region Middle East, Hapag says: "This is a customer-first transformation. Our goal is to be fast, more agile and more responsive to local market realities. The new structure reflects our commitment to Africa as a key growth market and enables us to better serve our customers by empowering local leadership, leveraging local expertise and strengthening our regional support."