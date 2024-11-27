Hapag-Lloyd announced that it will accept all bookings for Gemini Cooperation from December 3, 2024.

"Gemini Cooperation is a key lever and enabler of our Strategy 2030, supporting our goal of becoming the Undisputed Number One for Quality. With the Gemini Cooperation network, we aim to deliver more than 90 percent schedule reliability, broad connectivity with our innovative hub & spoke model and increased sustainability to support decarbonising your supply chain," says an official release from Hapag.

Hapag and Maersk signed an agreement for a new long-term operational collaboration - Gemini Cooperation - which will start in February 2025.

Gemini Cooperation logo

Gemini will cover seven trades and offer 56 services including mainliner and dedicated shuttle services, complemented by feeder services. The fleet of the new partnership will consist of around 340 vessels, many ready to adopt cleaner fuels, with a total standing capacity of nearly 3.7 million TEUs.

The alliance will call on 87 unique ports and offer more than 6,000 port-to-port combinations.

"As the situation in the Red Sea remains highly dynamic, we plan to continue to sail around the Cape of Good Hope, as the safety and well-being of our seafarers, our vessels and the cargo of our customers are key. We will return to the Red Sea when it is safe to do so."