Hapag-Lloyd is set to transform connectivity at sea with the rollout of the Starlink satellite internet technology across its fleet. The decision comes after a successful pilot phase, says an official release.

"Since May, crew members aboard four pilot vessels have had the opportunity to test the Starlink technology. The feedback from these trials has been very positive. The high-speed satellite internet has revolutionised communication for seafarers, enabling seamless video calls and streaming services."

The Starlink satellite network offers bandwidth of up to 250 megabits per second, facilitating not only private use but also enabling Hapag-Lloyd to conduct remote maintenance and vessel inspections, the release added.

The next steps for the rollout of the free and fast internet offer on board include completing the ordering of the technology and antenna installation by the end of 2023 and the stepwise activation of the service on the company's ships that is set to commence in early 2024.

"We are very happy to provide our seafarers with Starlink's high-speed satellite internet and thus to enhance their well-being on board," says Maximilian Rothkopf, COO, Hapag-Lloyd. "For fleet management, the change in communication and connectivity will be huge."

Donya-Florence Amer, CIO/CHRO, Hapag-Lloyd adds: "Implementing the new technology to our fleet marks a significant leap forward in ensuring maritime connectivity and stands to revolutionise the way our seafarers stay connected while at sea."