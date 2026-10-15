Maersk has warned customers across East Africa to prepare for transport and port disruptions through December as forecasts point to above-average rainfall during the October–December 2026 season.

In a customer advisory dated 6 October, the carrier said heavy downpours and localised flooding could restrict road access to ports, terminals and depots, delaying imports, exports and transit cargo moving to neighbouring countries. Longer truck turnaround times and terminal queues could also increase the risk of missed vessel cut-offs and shipment rollovers.

The warning follows the October–December outlook issued by the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) on 18 August. It forecasts wetter-than-normal conditions across parts of the Greater Horn of Africa, with a 90% probability of enhanced rainfall over southern Ethiopia, central and southern Somalia, and north-eastern Kenya. ICPAC attributed the outlook partly to a strengthening El Niño and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole.

Road and port operations at risk

Maersk said flooding and road damage could increase transit times, restrict truck movements and reduce vehicle availability. Longer queues at terminal gates could prevent exporters from meeting vessel cut-offs, resulting in shipment rollovers.

Severe weather could also slow or temporarily halt cargo handling where conditions are unsafe, affecting yard productivity, vessel loading and discharge. Delayed cargo collection and onward transport could increase terminal occupancy and container dwell times.

The carrier has advised shippers to allow extra transit time, particularly for time-sensitive cargo moving through flood-prone areas. Exporters should deliver cargo ahead of terminal cut-offs, submit accurate shipping instructions and customs documents on time, and confirm road access, truck availability and receiving capacity before dispatch.

Importers have been urged to arrange clearance and collection promptly where conditions permit. Customers should also notify Maersk in advance about temperature-controlled and time-sensitive shipments so that handling requirements and available options can be reviewed. The carrier said it is monitoring conditions and will issue further updates if services change significantly.

Maersk expands regional logistics capacity

In an interview published on 15 June 2026, titled “Exploring East Africa’s Logistics Opportunities with Tito Okuku”, Tito Okuku, Eastern African Area Managing Director at Maersk, discussed the role of infrastructure, reefer solutions and integrated logistics services in supporting regional trade growth.

Okuku said Maersk was in the final stages of expanding depot capacity in Tanzania, upgrading its depot in Mombasa, Kenya, and adding empty-container depot capacity in Uganda. The company is also positioning refrigerated containers closer to customers to shorten cargo transit times to ports.

Highlighting the role of fixed berthing windows in improving service predictability, Okuku said: “The continued optimisation of the fixed berthing windows allows us to provide customers with predictability, consistency, and most importantly, a shorter route into the international trade market.”

The investments aim to improve regional logistics capacity and predictability. However, the extent to which they can mitigate weather-related disruption will depend on local road conditions, terminal operations and the severity of the rainfall.