Hellmann Worldwide Logistics is taking its seafreight sustainability ambitions to the next level by forging a partnership with South Korea's national flagship carrier, HMM, as an official participant in its Green Sailing Service.

HMM's carbon insetting solution enables Hellmann to actively reduce its carbon footprint and effectively manage Scope 3 emissions through the use of second generation marine biofuel being bunkered in HMM’s vessel fleet, says a release from Hellmann. "These Scope 3 emission reductions achieved and specifically allocated to Hellmann are ultimately being made available to its clients, supporting them in reaching their Scope 3 emission reduction targets. Furthermore, the partnership enhances Hellmann’s capability to provide comprehensive end-to-end carbon insetting solutions, including the reduction of emissions from landside transportations, as an integral part of its sea freight services."

Shin Kim, Chief Container Business Officer, HMM says: “We are delighted to experience one of the finest examples of successful cooperation between industries making meaningful progress toward a net-zero future. Together with Hellmann, we will continue to develop mutually beneficial relationships, and, at the same time, welcome anyone with whom we can share the ambitions for environmental initiatives and find a way to go green."

Jens Wollesen, Chief Operating Officer, Hellmann adds: "As a sector with a substantial impact on global CO2 emissions, we carry a significant responsibility to foster greener logistics. Through our collaboration with HMM and active involvement in the Green Sailing Service, Hellmann is reaffirming its commitment to sustainable practices in the sea freight industry. By providing our clients with insetting solutions, we directly reduce CO2 emissions where they are being produced rather than merely offsetting them. I firmly believe that this approach is the right long-term path forward for the global container shipping industry to make a meaningful impact and to enable our customers to decarbonize their supply chains."

With about 14,000 employees, Hellmann is active in 54 countries and generated sales of €5 billion in 2022.

Leading poultry processor Harim said recently that talks to take over HMM had fallen through in a deal that sources said was worth nearly $5 billion.