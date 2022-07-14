South Korean carrier HMM will invest more than KRW 15 trillion ($11.4 billion) in various initiatives including securing core assets such as ships, terminals, and logistics facilities throughout the upcoming five years from 2022 to 2026

"The strategy includes expanding the fleet capacity of containerships to 1.2 million TEU from the current 820,000 TEU by 2026," says an official statement.

The extension of bulk business is also scheduled by increasing its fleet to 55 ships from the current 29 ships during the same time, the statement added.

"Our strategy is to ensure perpetual growth of HMM under the new vision - a global leading company generating sustainable value for the world," says Kim, Kyung Bae, President & CEO, HMM. "We will continue to drive efforts for contribution to the global community."