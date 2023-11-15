Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) was the best carrier in the third quarter of 2023 on the U.S. West Coast to Far East route based on the Xeneta and Marine Benchmark Carbon Emission Index (CEI).

"However, before we hail HMM’s Q3 emissions performance, a deeper dive into the data reveals it is perhaps not as praiseworthy as may first appear. That is because HMM’s score in Q3 was actually worse than Q2, jumping 17.4 points on the CEI to 72.7," says the update from Xeneta.

HMM was not alone in this regard with third-placed Yang Ming Lines also recording an increase in the CEI in Q3, the update added.

"There was good news elsewhere on the CEI with CMA CGM improving its score from 80.6 in Q2 to 76.3 in Q3 and securing second place on the index. When we look at the data, it is possible to identify reasons for the contrasting trajectories of CMA CGM and HMM on the CEI."