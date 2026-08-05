South Korean shipping major HMM is set to expand its Africa network with the launch of a new Gulf–India–East Africa (GIA) container service in September, strengthening connectivity between India and key East African markets.

The new service will operate under HMM’s Hub & Spoke strategy and marks the company’s second African feeder network. The route will connect East Africa with Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India, which serve as regional hubs for cargo originating from India and Central Asia.

The GIA service will operate on the following port rotation: Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Dar es Salaam – Mombasa – Nhava Sheva

The maiden voyage is scheduled to depart from Nhava Sheva in the fourth week of September. The service will deploy five container vessels with a capacity of approximately 2,800 TEUs each and will be jointly operated by HMM, COSCO SHIPPING, PIL and INTERASIA LINES. The carriers also plan to extend the service’s rotation to the Gulf region.

With the introduction of the GIA service, HMM is broadening its African coverage alongside its existing West Africa MA2 service. The addition of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Mombasa in Kenya provides direct access to two important gateways serving the wider East African market.

The new service comes as port infrastructure and inland logistics networks across East Africa continue to develop. HMM expects the expanded network to provide shippers with improved connectivity and greater transport options between India, the Gulf and East Africa.

An HMM official said, “With the introduction of the GIA service, HMM anticipates providing our customers with more efficient and reliable sea transportation. We will also continue to expand our presence in these regions and provide an enhanced service portfolio in the future.”