State-owned agencies Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) announced that Harim Holdings (Harim), in partnership with private equity firm JKL Partners, as their preferred bidder to buy the authorities’ combined stake in South Korean container shipping company HMM.

"The market consensus suggests that Harim’s bid for the 57.9 percent ownership, which equates to 398.8 million outstanding shares, is valued at KRW 6.4 trillion (about $4.9 billon," says the latest update from Drewry.

A quick calculation suggests that the total market value of the HMM’s total equity to be $8.5 billion (KRW 11.1 trillion), the update added. "This translates into an implied P/B multiple of 0.48x. The average P/B multiple for a sample of peer companies comes out to be 0.75x; thus, executing the transaction at 0.48x, Harim also ends up with a quality deal."

P/B multiple of peer companies