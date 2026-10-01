South Korean shipping line Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) is set to enter the Kenyan market with the launch of a new service connecting the Port of Mombasa with India’s Nhava Sheva port.

The service is scheduled to commence next month with a weekly vessel offering an initial capacity of 2,500 TEUs. The operation will be run as a consortium with six slot partners: HMM, Pacific International Lines (PIL), China COSCO Shipping Corporation (COSCO), Ocean Network Express (ONE), Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) and Inchcape Shipping.

HMM’s entry comes as the Port of Mombasa continues to strengthen its role as a key maritime gateway for Kenya and the wider East African region. The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has been investing in the expansion and modernisation of port infrastructure to support growing regional and international trade.

KPA Managing Director William Ruto welcomed the new service, noting that HMM’s entry further reinforces Mombasa’s growing profile as a regional maritime hub. Jang Wonjun, Senior Vice President and Head of the Container Logistics Management Office at HMM’s headquarters in Korea, said the company’s decision to enter the Kenyan market was driven by the strategic position of the Port of Mombasa as a gateway and hub for the wider region.

HMM also expressed its appreciation to the Kenya Ports Authority and said it looked forward to a successful maiden voyage and the development of future services through Mombasa.

HMM is a global integrated logistics company delivering comprehensive services through a fleet of more than 100 vessels, an extensive network connecting markets worldwide, and a team of experienced professionals. As a trusted partner, we remain committed to strengthening our global presence and advancing our position as a leading shipping company.